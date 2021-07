MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball will play in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., in November.

The Mountaineers will face Elon in the opening round of the tournament.

The eight-team field is also comprised of St. Bonaventure, Boise State, Temple, Clemson, Marquette and Ole Miss.

