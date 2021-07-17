Advertisement

Blue Knights raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s

Local group donates to children's hospital.
Local group donates to children's hospital.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In April, manager of the Blue Knights West Virginia II Clubhouse, Donna Belcastro challenged the members of the club to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

“I said I’d like to do a fundraiser and I’d like to do it for the children’s hospital. So I said whatever we make in raffle and lottery sales in the month of April will you guys match me?” Belcastro asked president of Blue Knights West Virginia II, Ed Martin.

He agreed. The Blue Knights was an international motorcycle club for active and retired law enforcement officers.

The North Central West Virginia chapter was located in Anmoore, but their clubhouse was in Clarksburg.

By the end of April, Belcastro raised $3,000 at the clubhouse. So as promised the Knights matched them for a total of $6,000 for WVU Children’s.

Belcastro selected the hospital as their charity of choice after her great granddaughter’s recent stay there.

“I think children need every chance or break they can get. You know I don’t think any child should be sick, but unfortunately they are. So that was my pick,” she said.

The group planned to make this an annual fundraiser every April.

Federal eviction moratorium ending but resources are available.
Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available
State officials say cases of the delta variant still low, but warns that could change soon
delta variant on the move - WV responds
Eviction moratorium ending July 31st.
Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available