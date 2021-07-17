Advertisement

Brown supports CFB playoff expansion

Believes in benefit for schools like West Virginia
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 17, 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - Neal Brown is in support of playoff expansion.

Brown believes a 12-team playoff would benefit teams like West Virginia in the future and allow for more teams to achieve a national championship.

His only concern is how many games is too many games, and if a longer postseason would affect football players too greatly.

