Brown supports CFB playoff expansion
Believes in benefit for schools like West Virginia
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - Neal Brown is in support of playoff expansion.
Brown believes a 12-team playoff would benefit teams like West Virginia in the future and allow for more teams to achieve a national championship.
His only concern is how many games is too many games, and if a longer postseason would affect football players too greatly.
