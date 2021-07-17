Advertisement

Five NCWV athletes honored with USA Today High School Sports Awards

Athletes from girls’ basketball, girls’ swim and dive, wrestling and cross country recognized
Marley Washenitz
Marley Washenitz(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five North Central West Virginia athletes received state honors in their respective sports.

Marley Washenitz - Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball

Cadence Vincent - Buckhannon-Upshur girls’ swim and dive

Blake Boyers - East Fairmont wrestling

Josh Edwards - University boys’ cross country

Irene Riggs - Morgantown girls’ cross country

All will be eligible to be recognized as the national winner for their sport. Those winners will be announced Aug. 5.

