Five NCWV athletes honored with USA Today High School Sports Awards
Athletes from girls’ basketball, girls’ swim and dive, wrestling and cross country recognized
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five North Central West Virginia athletes received state honors in their respective sports.
Marley Washenitz - Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball
Cadence Vincent - Buckhannon-Upshur girls’ swim and dive
Blake Boyers - East Fairmont wrestling
Josh Edwards - University boys’ cross country
Irene Riggs - Morgantown girls’ cross country
All will be eligible to be recognized as the national winner for their sport. Those winners will be announced Aug. 5.
