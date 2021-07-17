Five NCWV athletes honored with USA Today High School Sports Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five North Central West Virginia athletes received state honors in their respective sports.

Marley Washenitz - Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball

Cadence Vincent - Buckhannon-Upshur girls’ swim and dive

Blake Boyers - East Fairmont wrestling

Josh Edwards - University boys’ cross country

Irene Riggs - Morgantown girls’ cross country

All will be eligible to be recognized as the national winner for their sport. Those winners will be announced Aug. 5.

