Four Mountaineers to participate in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Will represent Teams USA, Australia and Canada
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four former Mountaineer athletes will represent WVU and their respective countries in Tokyo at the end of this month.

Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence are both on Team Canada’s women’s soccer roster.

Amy Cashin qualified in the 3000m steeplechase for her home country of Australia after knocking 15 seconds off her personal best time at a meet in Portland.

Team USA will include Patrick Sunderman, who will shoot for the American rifle team.

