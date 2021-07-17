Helen Eugenia Corkrean Fragale, RN of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her daughters.She was born July 27, 1925, in Jane Lew a daughter of the late Dr. John E. Corkrean and Flora Ward Corkrean. She was married to James “Nunie” Fragale who preceded her in death on April 12, 2012.She is survived by two daughters Mary Rose Fragale, RN and Margaret A. Main, RN both of Ellicott City, Maryland. Affectionally known as Aunt “Honey” she is survived by two nephews John E. and James Corkrean and one niece Nancy Corkrean Fletcher. Helen, in addition to her husband, was preceded in death by two brothers John Ervin and William Ward Corkrean.Helen was a longtime faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and active with the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Program. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She was a graduate of Jane Lew High School and graduated from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1946. She retired as a registered nurse with over 40 years of service. She began her nursing practice with Dr. George Rose for five years where she helped deliver hundreds of babies in Harrison County. The remainder of her nursing career was through private practice working for both St. Mary’s Hospital and Union Protestant Hospital. Dedicated to nursing, Helen worked diligently after World War II caring for veterans coming back home. She was a member of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Alumni where she served as social secretary for years sending out sympathy cards and flowers.Helen was extremely proud of her daughters who both became registered nurses. She loved her animals especially the neighborhood cat and her dogs, “Max”, “Winston” “Gypsy” and “Barney.”Helen was not always able to attend church regularly, however, she devoted herself to reading her prayer books and watching mass on her iPad every Sunday. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home 201 Edison St. Nutter Fort, on Friday, July 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kumar Reddimasu presiding.Private interment will take place at Broad Run Cemetery Jane Lew. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

