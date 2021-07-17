Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hoss Foundation in Morgantown held their first ever Barbecue event called the Country Roads BBQ Clash.

The group originally wanted to bring back the Chicken Wing Festival, but there was a slight problem.

“There was a shortage of wings. We decided to talk to a few of the local restaurants to see what they thought we could do. We decided to do a BBQ competition,” said Executive Director of the Hoss Foundation, Amy Hostetler.

The organization was raising money to add another floor to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. This new floor would provide resources for the families of patients including laundry, food and even tutoring for the patient’s siblings.

There were 20 BBQ competitors that hoped to win the championship trophy and monetary prize.

Get Moving Inc. also partnered with the Hoss Foundation to have a children’s play area at the event.

“It’s free for the kids to come out and have a good time with some college athletes,” said President of Get Moving Inc. Elizabeth Oppe.

The group called on some WVU football players to come hang out with children in the kids zone.

Meanwhile inside there were craft vendors as well as multiple different musical performances throughout the weekend.

