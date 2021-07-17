Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning started out nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Then we saw plenty of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, some of which were heavy at times. The rain is from a cold front, which is pushing in during the evening hours. So if you’re heading out for dinner time, be careful with the rain. Fortunately, most of these showers and thunderstorms will be gone after midnight, as the cold front moves to the southeast of us, leaving behind only a few patches of drizzle and some fog. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be in the seasonably cool low-80s, as the cold front moves out of West Virginia. Skies will be partly clear, with only a chance for a few isolated showers, so Sunday afternoon will look nice. By Monday, a high-pressure system will keep skies partly to mostly clear, so we will see plenty of sunshine. Barring a light pop-up shower in the afternoon, we’ll be dry for the day. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, so we’ll be at seasonable levels. Overall, Monday will be nice. After Monday, the rest of the week looks okay, with skies being a mix of Sun and clouds and temperatures staying in the mid-80s. A weak cold front brings a few showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, but other than that, we stay mostly dry and rain-free until next weekend.

Tonight: After midnight, most of the rain will be gone from the area, leaving only a few isolated showers and patches of drizzle and fog. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly cloudy during the morning. By the late-afternoon, skies will clear out partly. Barring a chance for isolated showers, we’ll be mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, slightly cooler-than-average. High: 79.

Monday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we will see plenty of sunshine. Barring an isolated pop-up shower, we’ll be dry. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, with highs in the low-80s. Overall, a great start to the workweek. High: 83.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s. Skies will be partly sunny, so we will still see a nice afternoon. Overall, another perfect summer day. High: 85.

