Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another seasonably warm day, with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. We also saw summer showers and thunderstorms, which were coming from a cold front making use of the warm temperatures and moisture as it moves into West Virginia over the weekend. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper-60s. We’ll also see a chance for showers, so some areas might see rain. Overall, tonight will be a bit different from last night. By tomorrow afternoon, the cold front pushes in, bringing scattered showers and storms into WV. Being summer thunderstorms, some of them will produce heavy rain and even gusty winds, which could cause serious problems. So, the Storm Prediction Center does have West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. As always, not only will you need an umbrella, but you’ll want to make sure to take it easy on those roads and have a plan in place just in case. More showers and thunderstorms will come in overnight into Sunday as well, as the cold front lingers, so we will see more rain. By the time the rain stops, some areas will see well over 0.5 inches of rain. Over the weekend, temperatures will stay in the seasonably cool low-80s. By Sunday night into Monday, the cold front leaves and takes the rain with it, leaving a warm, sunny start to the workweek. After that, temperatures stay in the mid-80s and skies remain partly sunny throughout the week, with only a few showers and thunderstorms coming on Wednesday and the next weekend.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the warm upper-60s. We might see a few isolated showers tonight. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: More scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of them will be heavy downpours with gusty winds, so you’ll want to plan for some rain and wind. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, with mostly cloudy skies. High: 81.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the seasonably cool upper-70s to low-80s. We’ll also see more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. By the overnight hours, rain chances decrease. High: 79.

Monday: After the morning hours, rain chances will be very low. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the low-80s. Overall, a great start to the workweek. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.