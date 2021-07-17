Advertisement

North Central Weekly View: Summer Camps that can be held at home; National Ice Cream Day this Sunday

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s North Central Weekly View, we discuss summer camp activities you can do with your kids from your home that provide great learning opportunities.

The segment ends on a sweet note as we head to an ice cream shop to talk about National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18.

Guest on this week’s segment:

Kelly McCollum - Co-founder of Yellow Scope, a science filled adventure for kids no matter where you are! Check out the segment to learn more about how your kids can perform an science experiment right from home.

Kevin Hinderliter - the general manager of Annie’s Coffee and Creamery. Hinderliter shares why this is the place to be for National Ice Cream Day, and there’s a few other things you may enjoy from baked goods to the San Marzano’s Italian Market next door! Find out more on this week’s segment.

If you have any ideas for the North Central Weekly View segment, email 5′s Veronica Ogbe at vogbe@wdtv.com.

