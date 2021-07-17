Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Merica transferring to Slippery Rock

Will have two more years of eligibility
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVWC defensive back John Merica is transferring to Slippery Rock University for the 2021 season.

Merica competed with the Bobcats for three seasons after graduating from Bridgeport High School in 2018.

He will have two more years of eligibility with the Rock football team.

