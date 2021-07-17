West Virginia Wesleyan’s Merica transferring to Slippery Rock

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVWC defensive back John Merica is transferring to Slippery Rock University for the 2021 season.

Merica competed with the Bobcats for three seasons after graduating from Bridgeport High School in 2018.

He will have two more years of eligibility with the Rock football team.

