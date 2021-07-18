Advertisement

Best Virginia still on their way to a million dollar prize

No. 2 Best Virginia bests No. 15 WoCo Showtime in TBT first round
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today marked the first round of the West Virginia Regional TBT Tournament.

No. 2 Best Virginia took to the court against WoCo Showtime for their second appearance ever in the tournament. Though they took a back seat in the beginning, Best Virginia finally pulled out a lead, and continued their to show their dominance going on a 12-0 run in the second quarter.

Best Virginia continued that momentum all the way until the final 4 minutes, where they started the elam ending leading 61-52 with the target score at 69.

WoCo Showtime did make a run at a comeback, bringing the Best Virginia audience to their feet for support as the team scored the final basket of the game for a final score of 70-67.

Best Virginia will be back on the hardwood Monday against D2.

