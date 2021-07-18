Federal help available to West Virginia residents impacted by storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline for West Virginians impacted by severe storms earlier this year to apply for federal assistance ends Monday.

WCHS-TV reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering grants and loans for qualifying residents in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo or Wayne counties who suffered losses and damages between Feb. 27 through March 4.

The assistance can be used for child care, medical costs and help with damaged and uninhabitable housing.

“We want to reach everyone that had damage,” FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones said.

“If you know of someone who was affected, even if you think it’s minor, have them call,” Jones added. “It will be a little bit of time to talk to us on the phone, but it’s worth asking rather than just not getting anything.”

A series of winter storms caused millions of dollars in damage between February and March. The ice storms and flooding left some residents stranded in their homes as roads were blocked by fallen trees and debris.

To apply for an application, you can call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Residents can also go online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.