Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a cool, mostly cloudy day, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. The clouds and seasonably cool temperatures are leftovers from last night’s cold front, which is to the south of West Virginia. Tonight, a high-pressure system will result in partly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the seasonably cool upper-50s to low-60s. Barring patches of fog in some areas, tonight will be dry. Overall, tonight will be uneventful. By tomorrow afternoon, nicer weather comes back, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-80s, feeling like the low-90s. Tuesday will bring similar weather, with highs in the mid-80s and mostly clear skies, so the warm, nice weather continues. Overall, the first two days of the workweek start out warm, sunny and nice in general, so definitely take the time to go out and enjoy the nice weather. A weak cold front will bring a few scattered showers and storms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures, on Wednesday afternoon, but we won’t see much rain. After Wednesday evening, it’s not until Friday afternoon that more rain comes into WV. Over next weekend, temperatures will be in the seasonably cool low-80s, with cloudy skies and plenty of scattered showers and storms. In short, barring a few showers and storms on Wednesday, the rest of the week will bring classic summer conditions.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, and barring a few patches of fog, we’ll be nice and dry. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, a nice summer night. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Seasonable temperatures are expected, with highs in the mid-80s and feeling like the upper-80s to low-90s. Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in the afternoon. Overall, a nice summer day. High: 87.

Tuesday: Expect conditions similar to tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonable mid-80s. Winds will be light, so it will feel warm. Overall, a nice summer day. High: 88.

Wednesday: A few scattered showers and storms come in throughout the morning and afternoon hours, so we will see rain in some areas. We shouldn’t expect much precipitation, however. Barring those showers, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s due to cooler air flowing in. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.