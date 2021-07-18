Advertisement

Local woman shares her love for gardening

Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport resident, Laura Capozzi spent the majority of her time outside in her flower garden.

Capozzi was known in the neighborhood for her beautiful Daylilies.

She had these flowers in multiple different colors.

Capozzi grew up with gardening as her family had the knack for the hobby.

Her great-grandmother was actually the President of the State Garden Club

“You know I’ve worked in this garden for 16 years. It really doesn’t take a lot of time to get something started, if you really want to,” she said to encourage others.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Brandon Bird
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident
Eviction moratorium ending July 31st.
Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available
Antonio Dejusus
Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman found preliminarily competent to stand trial

Latest News

Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others
Memorial service for lost who lost their lives in the pandemic.
Marion County residents gather for a COVID-19 memorial service
Money
Federal help available to West Virginia residents impacted by storms
SEGMENT
North Central Weekly View: Summer Camps that can be held at home; National Ice Cream Day this Sunday