Local woman shares her love for gardening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport resident, Laura Capozzi spent the majority of her time outside in her flower garden.

Capozzi was known in the neighborhood for her beautiful Daylilies.

She had these flowers in multiple different colors.

Capozzi grew up with gardening as her family had the knack for the hobby.

Her great-grandmother was actually the President of the State Garden Club

“You know I’ve worked in this garden for 16 years. It really doesn’t take a lot of time to get something started, if you really want to,” she said to encourage others.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.