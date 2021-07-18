Advertisement

Marion County residents gather for a COVID-19 memorial service

Memorial service for lost who lost their lives in the pandemic.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County residents gathered at Windmill Park to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Local churches and community groups took time to put this event together.

The service included prayer, readings from the Bible, orginial poetry and the names of residents who passed away during the pandemic.

Member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Charoltte Meade shared her hope for a better future.

“Meditate on me my child to understand what you’re to do on this new day give me your hand,” she said.

This was the first COVID-19 memorial event in the county.

