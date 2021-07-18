This week’s best in North Central West Virginia sports

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The week started out with a bang on Monday as senior WVU pitcher Jackson Wolf was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round of the MLB draft.

Mountaineer pitcher Ryan Bergert, Adam Tulloch and Madison Jeffrey followed Wolf’s lead, being picked up later in the draft. The WVU players were joined by several West Virginia Black Bears members by the end of the draft Tuesday.

Wednesday kicked of the Big 12 media days, where WVU head football coach Neal Brown broke down offense, defense, and special teams for the 2021 team, which is now only 48 days from kickoff.

There were five North Central West Virginia athletes named USA Today high school sports honorees on Friday, and Saturday showed the run of Best Virginia towards a million dollars is going to continue in the TBT tournament.

