Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two local high school teachers shared their love of poetry at the Bridgeport Farmer’s Market to raise literacy awareness.

The Bards for Yellow Wood, Daniel Summers and Brian Elliott write personalized poems as a way to help fundraise for children’s literacy.

The two had known each other since graduate school and both worked as high school English teachers.

They decided that they both had a knack for writing poetry and wanted to put that skill to good use.

The pair were regulars at the market and attend other community events when they can.

