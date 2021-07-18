WVU head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford announces four final 2021 signees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Fall season just around the corner, WVU men’s soccer has completed their 2021 signing class.

Head coach Dan Stratford announced Thursday that four more student-athletes will be suiting up in gold and blue this fall: Adam Burchell, Frederick Jorgensen, Kasimir Lauber and Otto Ollikainen.

These four will finish out the incoming class of nine signees.

WVU went 6-3-1 last year and will open their season away at Robert Morris on Thursday Aug. 26th.

