Advertisement

WVU head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford announces four final 2021 signees

The Mountaineers take to the pitch next month for their season opener
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Fall season just around the corner, WVU men’s soccer has completed their 2021 signing class.

Head coach Dan Stratford announced Thursday that four more student-athletes will be suiting up in gold and blue this fall: Adam Burchell, Frederick Jorgensen, Kasimir Lauber and Otto Ollikainen.

These four will finish out the incoming class of nine signees.

WVU went 6-3-1 last year and will open their season away at Robert Morris on Thursday Aug. 26th.

WITH THE FALL SEASON BEING JUST AROUND THE CORNER... MOUNTAINEER MEN’S SOCCER HAS COMPLETED THEIR 2021 SIGNING CLASS. HEAD COACH DAN STRATFORD ANNOUNCED THURSDAY THE ADDITION OF FOUR STUDENT-ATHLETES THAT WILL BE SUITING UP THIS FALL: ADAM BURCHELL, FREDERICK JORG-EN-SEN, KASIMIR LAU-BER AND OTTO OLLI-KAIN-IN. THESE FOUR ROUND OUT THE NINE STRONG INCOMING CLASS. W-V-U WENT 6-3-AND-1 LAST YEAR AND WILL TAKE TO THE PTCH FOR THEIR SEASON OPENER AT ROBERT MORRIS ON THURSDAY AUG 26.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Brandon Bird
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident
Eviction moratorium ending July 31st.
Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available
Antonio Dejusus
Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman found preliminarily competent to stand trial

Latest News

bark in the park
The dogs were out today for the Black Bears
Dante Stills preseason honors
WVU’s Dante Stills named to Fourth Team Preseason All-American
this week's best
This week’s best in North Central West Virginia sports
best virginia tbt
Best Virginia still on their way to a million dollar prize