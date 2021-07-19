Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 19th, 2021

A mostly dry and sunny day!
7 Day
(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise into the mid-80s today and we have a dry and absolutely beautiful day. If you want to head outside, you’ll have plenty of great opportunities. It’ll be a great day to spend by the pool or to head outside in the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of blue skies, especially after lunchtime. Then, on Tuesday, temperatures reach similar values, and we’ll see another clear and dry day.

A chance for showers begins to creep back in on Wednesday, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry, although a couple more clouds will be present. Again, temperatures will sit in the mid-80s, so it’ll be a gorgeous day. Thursday will be dry and beautiful too, with temperatures still sitting in the mid-80s and clear blue skies. The beginning of the week should be very dry, and it’s the perfect opportunity to head out to the pool or lake and enjoy some afternoon sunshine.

On Friday, the chance for rain returns, but it just comes in the form of isolated showers, particularly in the afternoon. Any rain will be pretty short-lived and we will still see plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day. We could see a couple of scattered showers during the day on Saturday as well, but for the most part, we will stay dry through much of the day. This week looks to be much calmer than the last, so take advantage of the clear summer skies!

Today: A calm and sunny day with a dry afternoon. High: 86.

Tonight: Cloud-free skies allow temperatures to fall. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Another blue sky day with summertime temperatures. High: 87.

Wednesday: A few more clouds but we stay mostly dry. High: 83.

