Berdett Henry Haney, 97, of Hepzibah passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Reynoldsville on June 5, 1924, a son of the late Walter H. Haney and Dessill Shrader Haney. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis Joy Carpenter Haney. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Nancy Haney Petrigac of Clarksburg. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Haney, Berdell Haney and Bernard Haney. Berdett was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1942 after which time he served four years in the United States Navy where he served on a Mine Sweeper in the South Pacific. Upon returning from the Navy, he worked various jobs until beginning work at Erwin Supply Company in Shinnston, where he retired after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he was able to devote time to his love of gardening his prize vegetables and flowers. He kept his friends alive by planting seeds they had given him long after they were gone and naming the plants after them. Berdett became a Christian in his early thirties and was a dedicated follower of Christ. He was a long- time member of the Hepzibah Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher until he was no longer able to attend church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Todd Jarman officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Hepzibah Baptist Church, Rt. 19 N., Hepzibah, WV 26369, or to the Humane Society of Harrison County, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

