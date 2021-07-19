Advertisement

One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Ray Riffle was the driver of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.

Riffle, 40, was traveling east on Stoney Run Road when he reportedly crossed the double yellow line, left the roadway to the north, and struck a guardrail support beam.

The victim’s body was found approximately 47 feet from where the motorcycle left the roadway, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening
A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation
Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others
Brandon Bird
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident

Latest News

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
"America's Got Talent'' winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has put his down time during the...
Talent show winner featured on WVa adult literacy campaign
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 19 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 19 2021 12 PM
Timeline of Reta Mays crimes, what's next
Timeline of Reta Mays crimes, what's next