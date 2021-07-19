One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Ray Riffle was the driver of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.

Riffle, 40, was traveling east on Stoney Run Road when he reportedly crossed the double yellow line, left the roadway to the north, and struck a guardrail support beam.

The victim’s body was found approximately 47 feet from where the motorcycle left the roadway, according to the release.

