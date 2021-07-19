Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening
Brandon Bird
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident
Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

Latest News

Officials believe the chemicals involved in the incident were bleach and 35% sulfuric acid.
Over 100 people decontaminated following chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness
Despite his ordeal, the 69-year-old says he can’t wait to get back in the woods to fish and...
Man survives by eating bugs, drinking urine for 17 days in Ore. wilderness
The suspect, an unnamed 35-year-old man, was shot after opening fire on a police officer. He...
At least 2 dead, several hurt, children missing after shootings, house fire in Arizona
After three people were injured in gun violence Saturday outside Nationals Park, the suspended...
Fans return to Nationals Park after shooting outside stadium