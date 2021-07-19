WVU’s Dante Stills named to Fourth Team Preseason All-American

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named Fourth Team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.

Stills was also named to the Pro Football Focus Preseason All-American and preseason All-Big 12 team.

The Mountaineer senior lead the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles last season. He has racked up 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

WVU will kick their season off at Maryland on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.