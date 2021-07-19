Advertisement

WVU’s Dante Stills named to Fourth Team Preseason All-American

WVU Football will kick off their season on September 4th
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named Fourth Team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.

Stills was also named to the Pro Football Focus Preseason All-American and preseason All-Big 12 team.

The Mountaineer senior lead the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles last season. He has racked up 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

WVU will kick their season off at Maryland on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Brandon Bird
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident
Eviction moratorium ending July 31st.
Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available
Antonio Dejusus
Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman found preliminarily competent to stand trial

Latest News

bark in the park
The dogs were out today for the Black Bears
WVU soccer signees
WVU head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford announces four final 2021 signees
this week's best
This week’s best in North Central West Virginia sports
best virginia tbt
Best Virginia still on their way to a million dollar prize