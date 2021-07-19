The dogs were out today for the Black Bears

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was bark in the park night today at the Mon and those furry friends sure were barking.

Though West Virginia went scoreless for three innings, they gained some momentum in the third, and finally got some runs on the board in the fourth with a homerun from Grant Hussey and a double from Amari Bartee that brought Christian Lucio home.

The Black Bears entered the final inning down 6-2, but with an outstanding bottom of the seventh, tallied up five runs to win it by 1, 7-6 over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Final inning highlights included scores by Bartee, Hussey, Jason Thomas, R$yan McCoy and Breydon Daniel.

West Virginia will be back on the mound Tuesday at Frederick.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.