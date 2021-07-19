Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We are looking great out there today and there is more like this pretty much through the rest of the week. We will be looking dry, sunny, and hitting at or near our average temperatures at least all the way through Thursday. Friday is looking to be a bit cooler with temperatures only into the low 80′s, but there is a chance for us to see our first chance of thunderstorms of the week, particularly in the evening. As we get into the weekend, Saturday is looking a bit better than Sunday in terms of skies, but Sunday looks like it will be the cooler day.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 88

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers: High 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.