Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 19, 2021

A beautiful week in store!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We are looking great out there today and there is more like this pretty much through the rest of the week. We will be looking dry, sunny, and hitting at or near our average temperatures at least all the way through Thursday. Friday is looking to be a bit cooler with temperatures only into the low 80′s, but there is a chance for us to see our first chance of thunderstorms of the week, particularly in the evening. As we get into the weekend, Saturday is looking a bit better than Sunday in terms of skies, but Sunday looks like it will be the cooler day.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 88

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers: High 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening
Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 19, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 19, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 19th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 19 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 19 2021 12 PM
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 19th, 2021