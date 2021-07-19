Talent show winner featured on WVa adult literacy campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is being featured on an adult literacy campaign in West Virginia.

Murphy’s photo is on billboards throughout the state as part of the “Never Too Late to Graduate” push by the state Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education.

Murphy also is displaying the materials and banners at his state concerts to provide information to help people earn their diplomas and pursue other educational opportunities, the department said.

“I truly believe it is never too late to graduate, and I hope others use my story as an example of how to always have a goal and a dream,” Murphy said.

The Logan, West Virginia, native dropped out of school in the 11th grade, a decision that haunted him for years. He worked numerous odd jobs and at one point was living out of his car.

Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer took online classes during the spring and summer after his road performances were eliminated by the virus shutdown. He earned his high school equivalency diploma 30 years after dropping out.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent contest.

