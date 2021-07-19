Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two former Anmoore clerks were convicted of embezzlement on Friday, according to State Auditor John B. McCuskey.

Amy Sue Stephens, 50, and Linda Denise Vanscoy, 51, were previously indicted for embezzling funds while employed as utility clerks for the town of Anmoore. The pair previously plead guilty to a single count of embezzlement and came before the court on Friday for sentencing.

Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell sentenced both Stephens and Vanscoy to 1-10 years incarceration and suspended the prison time for 7 years of probation.

Due to a disagreement between the state and the defense regarding the amount of restitution, the Court scheduled a hearing for August 12 for a final decision on the amount. The pair could be responsible for repaying the full amount of the missing funds back to the town. The State Auditor will also request reimbursement for the cost of the forensic audits totaling more than $90,000.

