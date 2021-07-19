Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, July 19

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman:  Are you over the age of 72 and worried about required minimum distributions?  Commonly known as RMDs, because that’s a big question I get all the time is: ‘What’s an RMD?’ Well, basically, if you have qualified money, the IRS wants you to take money out at a certain period of time.  It’s called required minimum distributions.  Now, it used to be you had to do it at 70.  They just recently moved it to seventy-two and a half.  And they’re proposing law to do it at 75.  But, basically, the IRS has a table, RMD tables, that calculates how much you need to take out on an annual basis.  It’s usually somewhere between two to four percent.  You have to calculate it.  But what I tell people, if you’re a client of ours, we will do that automatically for you.  RMD distributions are nothing that you have to worry about.  You know, we will take care of it.   For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening
Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, July 19
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, July 19
An effort to provide citizens with needle disposal units is underway
An effort to provide citizens with needle disposal units is underway
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident