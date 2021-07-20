Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 20th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures reach similar values compared to yesterday (though we could get a few degrees warmer) and we’ll see another clear and dry day. A chance for showers begins to creep back in on Wednesday, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry, although a couple more clouds will be present. Again, temperatures will sit in the mid-80s, so it’ll be a gorgeous day. Thursday will be dry and beautiful too, with temperatures still sitting in the mid-80s and clear blue skies. The beginning of the week should be very dry, and it’s the perfect opportunity to head out to the pool or lake and enjoy some afternoon sunshine. On Friday, the chance for rain returns, but it just comes in the form of isolated showers, particularly in the afternoon. Any rain will be pretty short-lived and we will still see plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day. We could see a couple of scattered showers during the day on Saturday as well, but for the most part, we will stay dry through much of the day. The chance for afternoon showers does increase slightly on Sunday, so if you’re looking to spend some time outside over the weekend, Saturday would probably be the better day to do so. This week looks to be much calmer than the last, so take advantage of the clear summer skies!

Today: A calm and sunny day with a dry afternoon. High: 87.

Tonight: Cloud-free skies allow temperatures to fall. Low: 66.

Wednesday: A few more clouds with a couple of morning scattered showers. High: 81.

Thursday: Dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High: 81.

