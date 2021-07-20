Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 20th, 2021

A mostly dry and sunny day!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures reach similar values compared to yesterday (though we could get a few degrees warmer) and we’ll see another clear and dry day. A chance for showers begins to creep back in on Wednesday, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry, although a couple more clouds will be present. Again, temperatures will sit in the mid-80s, so it’ll be a gorgeous day. Thursday will be dry and beautiful too, with temperatures still sitting in the mid-80s and clear blue skies. The beginning of the week should be very dry, and it’s the perfect opportunity to head out to the pool or lake and enjoy some afternoon sunshine. On Friday, the chance for rain returns, but it just comes in the form of isolated showers, particularly in the afternoon. Any rain will be pretty short-lived and we will still see plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day. We could see a couple of scattered showers during the day on Saturday as well, but for the most part, we will stay dry through much of the day. The chance for afternoon showers does increase slightly on Sunday, so if you’re looking to spend some time outside over the weekend, Saturday would probably be the better day to do so. This week looks to be much calmer than the last, so take advantage of the clear summer skies!

Today: A calm and sunny day with a dry afternoon. High: 87.

Tonight: Cloud-free skies allow temperatures to fall. Low: 66.

Wednesday: A few more clouds with a couple of morning scattered showers. High: 81.

Thursday: Dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High: 81.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening

Latest News

Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 19, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 19, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast July 19, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 19th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 19 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 19 2021 12 PM