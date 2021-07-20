Best Virginia claims spot in TBT quarterfinals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia brought out another impressive performance in the TBT tournament tonight, winning over D2 63-51, earning them a spot in the tournament quarterfinals.

The target score was set at 61 going into the Elam ending with Best Virginia up nine points over D2. They continued that momentum until the end, keeping a much more sizable lead than they had on Saturday afternoon.

This is the furthest BV has made it in the tournament, and they will look to continue this historic run Wednesday at 9 against Team 23, who bested the Marshall alum team Herd That earlier tonight.

