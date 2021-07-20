Advertisement

Best Virginia claims spot in TBT quarterfinals

The WVU alums win it 63-51 over D2 to earn a seat in the Sweet 16
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia brought out another impressive performance in the TBT tournament tonight, winning over D2 63-51, earning them a spot in the tournament quarterfinals.

The target score was set at 61 going into the Elam ending with Best Virginia up nine points over D2. They continued that momentum until the end, keeping a much more sizable lead than they had on Saturday afternoon.

This is the furthest BV has made it in the tournament, and they will look to continue this historic run Wednesday at 9 against Team 23, who bested the Marshall alum team Herd That earlier tonight.

