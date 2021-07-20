Dolores Irene (Leston) Rogers, age 91, born in Cassville, WV passed away in her home on July 18, 2021 where she resided in Pruntytown, WV with her husband, Charles R. “Bob” Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Manual Leston, two brothers, David and Vidal, one sister, Elvira Leston Salazar, one nephew Rick Leston and her first husband, Virgil “Pete” Forte (killed in the 1968 Farmington Mine Disaster). She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Musgrove and Karen (Doug) Ritter; grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Musgrove II, Tracey (Colin) Posgate, Vanessa (Matt) Cressy, and Shannon (Todd) San Bento; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ayla Musgrove, Deklan Posgate, Natalie, Lillian and James Cressy, Seth, Spencer and Christian San Bento; and nephews, David, Bruce, Thomas, and Philip Leston. Delores enjoyed bowling, feeding birds, and her flower gardens. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, July 25th from 4:00-8:00p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Garry Whitescarver officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.