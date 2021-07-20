Ethel Monna (Digman) Dobbins of Bridgeport died on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home. She was born on March 30, 1938, the fourth child of the late Howard and Pearl (Moss) Digman. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dobbins on April 4, 2016. They were married 59 years at the time of his death. She leaves behind two daughters, Bridget Fouse and husband Robert of Bridgeport, and Sheila Dempsey and husband Shaun of Jane Lew; two granddaughters, Stacy Fouse and partner Jason Davis and Holly Allen and husband Brady, four great-grandchildren, Gage, Nate, Brogan and Edie; siblings, Evalue Fluharty of Mannington, and Charles Digman and his wife LaVonne of Danville, VA; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Mildred Athey, Robert Digman and James Digman. Ethel attended and graduated from Mannington High School. She worked at the Parkette Restaurant and Bonanza before retiring with 20 years of service with DHHR as a social worker in 2000. Ethel was a member of Bridgeport Baptist Church where she attended with her family. Mema, as she was called by her grand and great grandkids, will be greatly missed by so many. Condolences to the Dobbins Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Kittle presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.