Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal

By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The case of a West Virginia woman charged for her alleged part in the January sixth insurrection is nearing its conclusion.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, W.V., is charged with crimes that could land her behind bars for three years. Courtright’s attorneys and federal prosecutors expected to announce a plea deal Tuesday.

But, during a brief video conference hearing which began shortly after 10 a.m. the lawyers told the judge there’s been a hiccup in negotiations.

Prosecutors built their case against Courtright based off of her social media posts and surveillance footage from inside the Capitol on January, 6th. They essentially charged her with illegally entering the building, protesting, disrupting Congress, and stealing a sign.

Courtright is currently out on bond. At the time of the insurrection she was a Senior at the University of Kentucky. She’s not currently enrolled and did not graduate as expected this spring. It’s unclear whether she was expelled or will return to the school at a later date.

During the hearing, the public learned that prosecutors made a plea deal offer to Courtright and are currently considering the defense’s counter-proposal.

Both sides said they expect a deal to be ironed out soon and are due back in court at 10 a.m. on August 25th. A deal is expected to be announced at that time.

Three other prominent cases surrounding West Virginians and the January sixth riot are still pending.

Those involve Morgantown sandwich store owner George Tanios, Former Parkersburg City Councilor Eric Barber, and resigned State Delegate Derrick Evans.

