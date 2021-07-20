Advertisement

Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party

Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia Paula Jean Swearengin announced Thursday that she is leaving the democratic party.

In a tweet, Swearengin wrote that she can’t support racism or the party ignoring Appalachian children.

In 2018, Swearengin lost in the primary election to current U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. Her campaign was focused on working toward a diverse economy and and making Medicare available to everyone.

Swearengin plans to announce the next steps in her political career soon.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
"America's Got Talent'' winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has put his down time during the...
Talent show winner featured on WVa adult literacy campaign

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Duke’s Steakhouse
Tasty Tuesday: Duke’s Steakhouse
Tasty Tuesday: Duke’s Steakhouse
Tasty Tuesday
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 20 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 20 2021 6 AM
casey package