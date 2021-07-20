Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia Paula Jean Swearengin announced Thursday that she is leaving the democratic party.

In a tweet, Swearengin wrote that she can’t support racism or the party ignoring Appalachian children.

Announcement: I am leaving @wvdemocrats! I can't support racism or them ignoring Appalachian children dying & suffering. The @DNC has ignored it too. I won't! I'll be announcing my next steps soon. Our systems are broken. We can't rebuild a two party system with division & hate. — Paula Jean Swearengin (@paulajean2020) July 16, 2021

In 2018, Swearengin lost in the primary election to current U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. Her campaign was focused on working toward a diverse economy and and making Medicare available to everyone.

Swearengin plans to announce the next steps in her political career soon.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.