Advertisement

Harrison County Schools ready to bring back students without masks

(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the school year only a few weeks away the American Academy of Pediatricians released an article that encouraged children to still wear masks at school.

The organization shared a quote from Dr. Sonja O’Leary, “We need to prioritize getting kids back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers - and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely.”

However, West Virginia’s mask mandate had been lifted. Superintendent of Harrison County schools, Dora Stutler said students would not have to wear a mask in school.

“I mean it is recommended. If the parent wants to send a child in a mask that will be up to the parent. We’re not going to make this a mandate,” she added.

She added that the school would work with the Harrison County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 cases and get their feedback in making decisions if case numbers significantly rise.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening
Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

Latest News

The syringe allegedly dropped by the suspect. (Photo source: Indiana DNR)
An effort to provide citizens with needle disposal units is underway
An effort to provide citizens with needle disposal units is underway
An effort to provide citizens with needle disposal units is underway
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, July 19
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, July 19
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, July 19