Harrison County Schools ready to bring back students without masks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the school year only a few weeks away the American Academy of Pediatricians released an article that encouraged children to still wear masks at school.

The organization shared a quote from Dr. Sonja O’Leary, “We need to prioritize getting kids back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers - and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely.”

However, West Virginia’s mask mandate had been lifted. Superintendent of Harrison County schools, Dora Stutler said students would not have to wear a mask in school.

“I mean it is recommended. If the parent wants to send a child in a mask that will be up to the parent. We’re not going to make this a mandate,” she added.

She added that the school would work with the Harrison County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 cases and get their feedback in making decisions if case numbers significantly rise.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.