Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property

Harrison County Sheriff's Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for destruction of property.

The man was reportedly involved with a felony destruction of property on Philippi Pike early Tuesday.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking your help in identifying this male. He was involved with a felony...

Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, WV on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Kesling at (304)-423-7700.

