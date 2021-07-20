Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for destruction of property.
The man was reportedly involved with a felony destruction of property on Philippi Pike early Tuesday.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Kesling at (304)-423-7700.
