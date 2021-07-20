Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for destruction of property.

The man was reportedly involved with a felony destruction of property on Philippi Pike early Tuesday.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking your help in identifying this male. He was involved with a felony... Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, WV on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Kesling at (304)-423-7700.

