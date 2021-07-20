Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It was a very hazy and hot day across much of our area today. All of that we saw yesterday and today actually originated out in parts of the Western US and Canada. This is all from those wildfires that are burning out there and then the upper atmosphere carries those smoke particles all the way to the east. We are not the only ones being impacted by the smoke, all of the New England states are hazy as well. We will see some changes to that tomorrow. Two things are happening that will help to clear out our atmosphere. We will have a weak cold front move through that will bring us some showers and possible thunderstorms. Those showers could start overnight tonight and last through late morning tomorrow. And with that frontal boundary moving through we’ll see a change of wind direction that will give us a move northerly wind, rather than a northwesterly wind. By Wednesday afternoon you should see considerable improvements in the air quality. Thursday and Friday are looking to be beautiful days with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s. Then as we start the weekend, expect those temperatures to rise and by Sunday we’re back to seeing thunderstorms in our forecast.

Tonight: Showers: Low: 67

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy: High 82

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 82

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 85

