Lincoln High School’s girls basketball putting time to good use in three-week period

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school basketball season may be months away but the Cougars were putting in work already during their last week of this year’s three week period.

A great turnout for the practice this morning showed the commitment the team has to themselves, each other and their school.

The three week period has been beneficial for the team to focus on fundamentals, learn the system, and though they don’t seem to need any extra practice at it: gel at a team.

Their season will tip of this November.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.