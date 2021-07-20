Advertisement

Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old

Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.
Emanuel Lee Belton Sr.(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl.

Emanuel Lee Belton Sr. reportedly kissed the victim’s neck and touched her inappropriately while at her home. The victim told Belton to stop multiple times and she had to physically push him off her, according to the criminal complaint.

Belton, 57, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

