Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl.

Emanuel Lee Belton Sr. reportedly kissed the victim’s neck and touched her inappropriately while at her home. The victim told Belton to stop multiple times and she had to physically push him off her, according to the criminal complaint.

Belton, 57, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.