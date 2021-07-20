Advertisement

Milan Puskar Center renovations nearly complete

Renovated 72,000 square feet and expanded 13,700 square feet
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Milan Puskar Center renovations are almost to the end, just in time for the 2021 season.

The renovations focused on an expanded athletic training room, an improved locker room with wider lockers and more facilities for recruiting.

The projected was estimated to have cost around $55 million.

