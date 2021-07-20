Milan Puskar Center renovations nearly complete
Renovated 72,000 square feet and expanded 13,700 square feet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Milan Puskar Center renovations are almost to the end, just in time for the 2021 season.
The renovations focused on an expanded athletic training room, an improved locker room with wider lockers and more facilities for recruiting.
The projected was estimated to have cost around $55 million.
