Advertisement

New faces, old relationship on the Trinity Christian School soccer sidelines

Dan Lohmann coaches alongside his former coach, Ray Petrisin
Trinity Christian school MHS HOF coaches
Trinity Christian school MHS HOF coaches(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ray Peterisin was very comfortable in retirement, having felt he accomplished everything he needed to in coaching soccer... until his former play Dan Lohmann asked him to coach alongside him at Trinity Christian school.

Peterisin is an extremely accomplished soccer coach: the MHS Hall of Famer is a six time state coach of the year, had an 18 year head coaching career for the Morgantown boy’s soccer team, coached the Mohigan’s girls team for six years as well, but above all, has a love for the game and development of the players he coaches like no other.

Lohmann played for Petrisin from 1991-’93. In 1993, he was the captain of the state-semi finalist team that was coached by Petrisin.

The fellow Morgantown High Hall of Famer has an impressive career in sports off the field, working at five Olympics in television production and is a director/producer/editor who has won several Emmy awards.

Trinity Christian School will officially start off their season with an August 21st opener.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash event.
Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown
Local gardener with a knack for Daylilies.
Local woman shares her love for gardening
Two poets raise awareness for literacy.
Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

Latest News

Lincoln Girls Basketball
Lincoln High School’s girls basketball putting time to good use in three-week period
bark in the park
The dogs were let out at the Black Bears game
Dante Stills preseason honors
WVU’s Dante Stills named to Fourth Team Preseason All-American
WVU soccer signees
WVU head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford announces four final 2021 signees