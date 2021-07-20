New faces, old relationship on the Trinity Christian School soccer sidelines

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ray Peterisin was very comfortable in retirement, having felt he accomplished everything he needed to in coaching soccer... until his former play Dan Lohmann asked him to coach alongside him at Trinity Christian school.

Peterisin is an extremely accomplished soccer coach: the MHS Hall of Famer is a six time state coach of the year, had an 18 year head coaching career for the Morgantown boy’s soccer team, coached the Mohigan’s girls team for six years as well, but above all, has a love for the game and development of the players he coaches like no other.

Lohmann played for Petrisin from 1991-’93. In 1993, he was the captain of the state-semi finalist team that was coached by Petrisin.

The fellow Morgantown High Hall of Famer has an impressive career in sports off the field, working at five Olympics in television production and is a director/producer/editor who has won several Emmy awards.

Trinity Christian School will officially start off their season with an August 21st opener.

