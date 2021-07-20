Advertisement

Stills, Brown, Doege named to watch lists

On Maxwell and Bednarik Award radars
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mountaineers have been listed on watch lists for 2021 season honors.

Dante Stills was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, the award for college football’s top defensive lineman in a season.

Both Leddie Brown and Jarret Doege were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the award for college football’s top overall player in a season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property

Latest News

WVU football
Milan Puskar Center renovations nearly complete
casey package
best virginia round 2
Best Virginia claims spot in TBT quarterfinals
Trinity Christian school MHS HOF coaches
New faces, old relationship on the Trinity Christian School soccer sidelines