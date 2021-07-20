Stills, Brown, Doege named to watch lists

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mountaineers have been listed on watch lists for 2021 season honors.

Dante Stills was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, the award for college football’s top defensive lineman in a season.

Both Leddie Brown and Jarret Doege were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the award for college football’s top overall player in a season.

