ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Chief of the Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department was indicted for arson, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.

Jamie L. Pugh, 43, of Buckhannon plead guilty to destruction of property in Upshur County Magistrate Court Thursday.

