US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

