W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Delegate Barbara Fleischauer wrote a letter to the federal government asking for the Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant in Morgantown to be designated as critical infrastructure needed to maintain national security.

The letter sent to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was modeled after an effort by U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee. Fleischauer says that CISA responded to representative Harshbarger, retaining the critical infrastructure status for a facility in Bristol, TN.

The plant is scheduled to close July 31, however, this designation could entice U.S. companies to purchase the facility and keep it open.

“This is to ensure the supply chain so that means you have to keep it open so this will help anyone who wants to buy the plant except for a foreign generic manufacturer which is probably the most likely group that would want to buy it,” says Fleischauer.

Fleischauer also sent her letter to Governor Jim Justice who weighed in on the effort.

Gov. Justice said, “it’s a difficult difficult riddle to solve and a lot of people are still trying, we’re not going to give up but we haven’t been able to solve it yet.”

Justice stated that nearly 2,000 workers have been laid off or will be affected due to the closure.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.