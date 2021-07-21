Best Virginia punches ticket to third round of TBT

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia locked in another shot at $1 million Monday night after defeating D2, 63-51.

Close second and third quarters called for more aggression in the fourth and the WVU alumni turned up the heat during the Elam Ending to take the win.

Best Virginia takes on Team 23 Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.