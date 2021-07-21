Advertisement

Best Virginia punches ticket to third round of TBT

With win, advances to Elite Eight in Dayton
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia locked in another shot at $1 million Monday night after defeating D2, 63-51.

Close second and third quarters called for more aggression in the fourth and the WVU alumni turned up the heat during the Elam Ending to take the win.

Best Virginia takes on Team 23 Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon man dies in motorcycle accident
One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party (Courtesy: WSAZ)
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ask for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Latest News

CB 7v7
Local football teams get in some light competition during Cee-Bee’s 7v7 passing games
WVU football
Stills, Brown, Doege named to watch lists
WVU football
Milan Puskar Center renovations nearly complete
casey package