Davis & Elkins College announces Emerging Leaders Scholarship encouraging students to stay in sate post graduation

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV along with Davis and Elkins College and Citizens Bank of West Virginia recently announced the new Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

It’s a four-year scholarship that includes tuition and room and board at Davis and Elkins College. One of the goals of the scholarship is to encourage students to stay in the mountain state after graduation.

“I think for someone to apply for this scholarship means that they’re ready to accept not just the money, but the idea that paying it forward is what’s important. What can you give back to the mountain state? What can you give back to your home state of west virginia if it is willing to invest in you? And that is something that Davis and Elkins College is ready to do,” said Rosemary Thomas with Davis & Elkins College.

