FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding human skull in Lost Creek

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search for human remains after finding a human skull in Lost Creek near I-79.

Officials do not know how long the skull was outside, but Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny says that some time has passed.

The sheriff says that mushroom hunters originally found the skull.

